Only 2 left in XS! Last one in M! Last Available to ship week of March 25th.
DESCRIPTION
Fine gauge fluorescent yellow short sleeve polo with "YY" pointelle motif all over. Picot edge along placket and sleeve opening. Geniune shell buttons. Wide flutter sleeves. Ribbed flutter collar. Slim fit.
Yarns spun in Japan. Garment knitted in China.
GARMENT (SIZE SMALL) MEASUREMENTS
CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 36"
SHOULDER WIDTH: 13.5"
BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 22"
FIT COMMENTS
Slim fit. Model is size XS, wearing size XS.
Model is 5ft 7; measurements are 31”-22”-33”