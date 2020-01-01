Honey Baby Naturals

Hold It Honey Styling Gel

$10.99

Apply directly to clean, damp or dry hair to help define curls and waves while eliminating frizz. Works on all hair types and great for ponytails, buns, edges, twists and braid styles. Honey: Natural sugar that moisturizes and heals the hair Jojoba Oil- Seals in moisture Flaxseed- Provides natural hold without the crunch and promotes hair growth Water (Aqua, EAU), Carbomer, Polysorbate-20, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice (Decolorized), Keratin Amino Acids, Honey, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Flaxseed) Oil, Orbignya Oleifera (Babassu) Oil, Panthenol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Phenoxyethonal, Glycerin, Benzoic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glyceteth-2 Cocoate, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Oil