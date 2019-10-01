joss

Hoglund Kitchen Cart With Wood Top

$620.99 $309.99

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

This Kitchen Cart with Wood Top is perfect for a busy host. Their calming coastal and farmhouse design belies its many helpful features. 2 Pull-out drawers, glass holders, and 4 shelves are all arranged neatly under a solid rubberwood top, making this kitchen cart indispensable for entertaining. The finished wood of this kitchen cart further adds to its understated charm. Features 2 Pull-out drawers with metal knobs Product Details Base Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood Counter Material: Solid Wood Wheels: Yes Assembly Required: Yes