A traditional living room stable gets a contemporary update in this banquette loveseat! Founded on a solid wood frame, this loveseat strikes an armless settee-style silhouette with a full back, a wide seat, and ebony turned legs. Enveloped in linen-blend upholstery, this loveseat showcases a contemporary graphic print in aqua blue over cream, while web suspension and foam-filled cushions provide added comfort and support. Measuring 33" H x 52" W x 33" D overall, this loveseat has a 20.25" seat height and a 450-lbs. weight capacity. Features A light, airy color palette adds brightness to any room of your home Mid-height, finished back design offers versatility and seating for two Web seat for lasting durability Sturdy wood frame for durability and generous foam padding for comfort Some assembly required; legs, cushions, and hardware kit included Backrest removable: No Product Details Upholstery Material: Linen Blend Leg Material: Solid Wood Design: Standard Assembly Required: Yes