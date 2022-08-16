United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Intentionally Blank
Hk-2 Croc Loafer
$188.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 67192203; Color Code: 038 Intentionally Blank updates a preppy favorite in the HK-2 featuring a chunky, treaded sole and croc-embossed leather. The EVA base provides extra comfort and fit, while hand-finished thin leather welting detail lines the outsole for a nod to menswear trends. Content + Care - Leather, EVA - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size - Heel height: 1.75”