Lara Intimates

Hipster Brief

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lara Intimates

The Hipster Brief has a low rise that sits straight around your body and a cheeky fit in back. Soft binding elastics finish all edges and leave a minimal panty line. Our signature mesh is sheer, soft and stretchy. The gusset is lined with 100% cotton. Gold hardware is nickel free. Now in sizes 6-16.