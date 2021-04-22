Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Uniqlo
Hiphugger
$6.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Updated the rise and fit of these shorts to make them more sleek and comfortable.
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Hiphugger
BUY
$6.90
Uniqlo
PACT
Classic Fit Bikini
BUY
$11.00
$14.00
PACT
Savage x Fenty
Floral Lace High Leg Brazilian
BUY
C$26.40
Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Foiled Sprigs Embroidered String Bikini
BUY
C$33.01
Savage x Fenty
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Satin Narrow Flared Skirt
BUY
£24.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Heattech Full-size Blanket
BUY
$69.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Hiphugger
BUY
$6.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Canvas Boston Bag (ines De La Fressange)
BUY
$19.90
$39.90
Uniqlo
More from Intimates
Hanro
Cotton High Cut Briefs
BUY
$40.00
Nordstrom
Calvin Klein
Form Cotton Bikini
BUY
$15.00
Bare Necessities
Innersy
High Cut Cotton Underpants (5-pack)
BUY
$24.99
Amazon
PACT
Classic Fit Bikini
BUY
$11.00
$14.00
PACT
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted