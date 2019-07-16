Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Majestic Pure
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub (pack Of 2)
$26.98
$17.83
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Majestic Pure Himalayan Lychee Pink Crystal Salt Scrub is pure and natural body scrub; with a high quality Himalayan salt for its maximum nutrient profile including calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper & iron; no harmful chemicals.
Featured in 1 story
29 Most Wanted Prime Day Buys, According To You
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Soap and Glory
Flake Away Body Polish
$15.00
from
SkinStore
BUY
DETAILS
Pixi
Glow Tonic
$13.50
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Glossier
Solution
£19.00
from
Glossier
BUY
DETAILS
M3
Himalayan Salt Infused With Collagen
$28.81
$27.37
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Majestic Pure
DETAILS
Majestic Pure
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub With Lychee Essential Oil
$13.98
$11.18
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Majestic Pure
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub With Lychee Essential Oil
$18.50
$13.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Majestic Pure
Brown Sugar Body Scrub For Cellulite And Exfoliation
$12.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Majestic Pure
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub With Lychee Essential Oil
$28.00
$12.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted