Zipcode Design

Hilda Writing Desk

$144.90 $129.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Bring a streamlined style to your workspace with this writing desk. Crafted of manufactured wood with melamine laminate veneers in a two-tone white and natural oak finish, the desktop strikes a rectangular silhouette with a built-in hutch. Partitioned cubbies are great for keeping accessories organized, while a wide shelf is perfect for displaying framed photos or potted plants. Featuring a white coating, an X-frame trestle base completes the design.