Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Aerie
High Waisted Seamless Bikini Bottom
$24.95
$12.47
Buy Now
Review It
At Aerie
More from Aerie
Aerie
Wide Strap Unlined Underwire Bikini Top
BUY
$31.46
$44.95
Aerie
Aerie
Dreamy Velour Low Rise Pant
BUY
$25.00
$49.95
Aerie
Aerie
Dreamy Velour Cropped Hoodie
BUY
$25.00
$54.95
Aerie
Aerie
Ruched Rib Mini Skirt
BUY
$27.96
$39.95
Aerie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted