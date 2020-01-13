Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Colorant
High Waisted Pants
$345.00
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Antidote+
Silk velvet high waisted pants from Colorant in Indigo. Dyed with US grown organic indigo. Classic 5-pocket style. Cropped fit. Zipper fly. Hook and eye closer.
Need a few alternatives?
M.M.LaFleur
The Zhou Culotte
$195.00
from
M.M. LaFleur
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Theory
Crepe Satin Clean Wide Leg Pant
$455.00
from
Theory
BUY
Tibi
Faux Leather Pants
$450.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
More from Colorant
Colorant
Faith Jumpsuit
$297.00
$170.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Colorant
Silk Slip Dress
$345.00
from
Assembly New York
BUY
More from Pants
Eloquii
Kady Fit Double-weave Pant
$79.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
H&M
Paper-bag Pants
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Outerknown
Depot Jumpsuit
C$290.00
from
Outerknown
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Kick Flare Trousers
$379.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted