At See Rose Go

The See Rose Go Track Pant is a stand out in The Signature Collection as a balance of serene femininity and sport-inspired attitude. The See Rose Go Track Pant is a straight leg silhouette crafted from quality poly-crepe. A beautiful and durable fabrication notable for its ability to take on daily life. The perfect addition to your travel bag, this pant is easy packing, wrinkle resistant, machine washable and versatile to dress up or down. Traditional sport details include track stripe on each outer seam and zip pockets. Modern touches include the high waist for comfort and a rose gold zip at the waist for fit. The hidden zip at the hem gives added style options. An inch allowance at bottom-hem zip make for easier alterations if desired.