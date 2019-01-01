Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Hudson Jeans
High Waist Super Skinny Leather Jeans
$950.00
$760.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Crafted in impeccably soft and luxurious lambskin leather that provides a second-skin fit, these super-skinny and stretchy jeans are a real confidence booster.
Need a few alternatives?
Isabel Marant Étoile
Iti Skinny Corduroy Trousers
$227.00
$68.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Pins and Needles
Textured Knit Lace-up Pants
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
River Island
High Waisted Pintuck Leggings
$36.00
from
River Island
BUY
Zara
Sequin Pants
$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Hudson Jeans
Hudson Jeans
Nico Midrise Super Skinny Ankle Jean
$245.00
from
Hudson Jeans
BUY
promoted
Hudson Jeans
Nico Midrise Super Skinny Ankle Jean
$245.00
from
Hudson
BUY
Hudson Jeans
Women's Croxley Short
$96.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Hudson Jeans
Croxley Cuffed Denim Shorts In Connection
$99.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted