Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Alo Yoga
High Waist Lounge Leggings
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Aerie
Super High-waisted Soft Plush Legging
$39.95
$29.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
AE
Super High-waisted Soft Plush Legging
$39.95
$29.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Gap
Jogger Drawstring Leggings
$34.95
from
Gap
BUY
PACT
Go-to Legging
$29.00
from
PACT
BUY
More from Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga
High-waist Legit Legging
$118.00
from
Alo Yoga
BUY
Alo Yoga
Idol Bomber Jacket, Jungle Camo
$168.00
$151.26
from
Amazon
BUY
Alo Yoga
7/8 Player Legging
$98.00
from
Alo Yoga
BUY
Alo Yoga
High-waist Mesmerize Capri
$88.00
from
Alo Yoga
BUY
More from Leggings
Aerie
Super High-waisted Soft Plush Legging
$39.95
$29.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
AE
Super High-waisted Soft Plush Legging
$39.95
$29.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
tasc Performance
Nola 7/8 High Rise Legging
$84.00
from
tasc Performance
BUY
lululemon
Align Pant 28"
$98.00
$79.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted