Z By Zella

High Waist Daily Leggings

$26.97 $20.23

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care A high waist cut gives these versatile athletic leggings the perfect fit. - Banded waist - Pull on style - Fitted leg - Solid color - Flatlock seams - Stretch knit construction - Approx. 8.5" rise, 29" inseam (size S) - Imported This item cannot ship to Canada. Machine wash cold 88% polyester, 12% spandex 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex Item #6441315