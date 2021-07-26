Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
H&M
High Waist Bermuda Shorts
£19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Longer-style, 5-pocket shorts in cotton denim with a high waist, zip fly and button and raw-edge, cut-off hems.
Need a few alternatives?
Lucy & Yak
Bonnie Short - Buttercup
BUY
£40.00
Lucy & Yak
Damson Madder
Organic Cotton Checkerboard Shorts
BUY
£35.00
Damson Madder
Girlfriend Collective
Spice Float High-rise Bike Short
BUY
$48.00
Girlfriend Collective
Stine Goya
Lilac Estella Shorts
BUY
£146.99
£210.00
Trouva
More from H&M
H&M
High Waist Bermuda Shorts
BUY
£19.99
H&M
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts
BUY
$34.99
H&M
H&M
Denim Shorts
BUY
$29.99
H&M
H&M
Pleated Skirt
BUY
$22.49
$24.99
H&M
More from Shorts
H&M
High Waist Bermuda Shorts
BUY
£19.99
H&M
Ética
Skylar Distressed Raw Hem Shorts
BUY
$3748.00
$135.00
Nordstrom Rack
Staud
Painter High-rise Denim Shorts
BUY
$235.00
Matches Fashion
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted