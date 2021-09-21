Nili Lotan x Target

High-rise Woven Ankle Pants

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Garment Length: Ankle Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Inseam Length: 27 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Relaxed with a Casual Fit Pockets: Front Patch Pocket, Back Patch Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637683 UPC: 195994256424 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2769 Origin: Imported Description An athleisurewear staple gets a chic twist with the High-Rise Woven Ankle Pants from Nili Lotan x Target. The pants have a casual jogger silhouette that gets a bit more structure from chino-style material for a pair of pants you can wear every day, and an ankle-length cut makes them easy to dress up or down. Give the pants a dressy twist by pairing with a blouse and pumps, go edgy with moto boots, a graphic tee and leather jacket, or keep things casual with sneakers and a hoodie. However you style these versatile pants, you'll be comfortable, thanks to an elastic waistband and material with spandex for a touch of stretch. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.