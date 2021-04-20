Universal Thread

High-rise Pull-on Shorts

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Style yourself a comfy and cute warm-weather look with the High-Rise Pull-On Shorts from Universal Thread™. A recycled cotton fabric provides a soft feel and breathable comfort for all-day wear, while a breezy silhouette lends ease of wear and a more laid-back vibe. These shorts are fitted with side pockets for functional flair, as well as an elastic waistband for easy on/off. You can keep things on the casual side when you tuck in a graphic tee and slip into a pair of sneaks, or opt for a slightly elevated twist with a blouse and mules.