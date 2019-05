RE/DONE

High Rise Mini

$230.00

Buy Now Review It

At RE/DONE

The RE/DONE High Rise Mini Skirt, made from repurposed vintage Levi's jeans, sits at your waist, maintaining its classic five-pocket style, and finishes at your mid-thigh with a raw hem. The shape of the skirt flatters where you want it to with the help of side darts. The faded button fly and other signs of wear make this one-of-a-kind mini your girly go-to for the summer.