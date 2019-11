Current/Elliott X Vampires Wife

These black culottes embody the union of Current/Elliot x The Vampires Wife with a relaxed silhouette and an elegant, brooding edge. Theyre made from supple leather with a high-rise fit that extends to wide-cut legs, accented with rose gold-tone logo buttons for a subtle feminine twist. Team them with a wispy blouse and leather boots for a balanced look.