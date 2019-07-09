Attico

High-rise Cavalier Jeans

£336.00 £235.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Vintage-inspired drama is a key motivation behind The Attico's aesthetic, as exemplified by these sculptural cavalier jeans. Although the pants are decisively modern, there's something retro about the faded indigo denim – crafted from pure cotton – and the high-rise waist. Play dress-up in the brand, tucking in one of its fabulous blouses to complete the look. material: 100% cotton care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees five pockets zipped front, buttoned front, concealed zipper Made in Italy belt loops Designer colour name: Denim