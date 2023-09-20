Gap

High Rise Bistretch Cropped Pants

$69.95 $48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gap

High Rise. Sleek and straight with a slim fit. Hits below the knee. Models wearing Gap size 4 are 5'8"–5'11" (172–180 cm) with 23.5–26" (60–66 cm) waist & 33–38" (84–97 cm) hips. Models wearing Gap size 16 are 5'8"–5'11" (172–180 cm) with 34–36” (86–91 cm) waist & 45–50" (114–127 cm) hips. A put-together feel with all-day flex. AKA works when you're logged on/off. Soft cotton-spandex pants with two-way stretch. Zip fly, snap button closure. Front slant pockets. Back welt pockets. Split hem. #730480 Nylon 88%, Spandex 12% Machine wash. Imported.