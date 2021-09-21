Nili Lotan x Target

High-rise Ankle Length Skinny Jeans

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Garment Length: Ankle Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 27 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Skinny with a Slim Fit Pockets: Back Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637586 UPC: 195994255076 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2712 Origin: Imported Description Simple and sleek, the High-Rise Ankle Length Skinny Jeans from Nili Lotan x Target make a versatile addition to any wardrobe. A deep black color gives the jeans a dressier look that makes it easy to give them a formal twist with a blouse and pumps, while the high-rise waist and ankle length looks just as good kept casual with a tee and sneakers. The basic black jeans are easy to coordinate with any color or pattern, and a cotton and spandex construction provides a comfortable fit. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.