FP Movement

High-rise Ankle Breathe Deeper Leggings

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 64433774; Color Code: 001 Move freely through light activities and studio workouts in these so sporty and sleek leggings featured in a smooth, compressive design and stretch fit with an ultra-flattering V-waistband accented with ruched detailing, and ankle-cropped legs. Flattering seams High-rise waistband Moves-with-you stretch FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import