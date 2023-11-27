Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie & Fitch
Need a few alternatives?
Joe's
The Mia High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$118.99
$198.00
Nordstrom
Reformation
Penney High Rise Relaxed Flare Jeans
BUY
$126.00
$168.00
Reformation
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Reformation
We The Free
Old West Slouchy Jeans
BUY
$128.00
Free People
More from Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ypb Sculptlux Flare Legging
BUY
$70.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love A&f Sloane Tailored Pant
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant
BUY
$110.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Jeans
Lucy & Yak
Cole Jeans Organic Denim
BUY
$110.00
Lucy & Yak
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie x Kathleen Post
High Rise Loose Jean
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
BUY
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted