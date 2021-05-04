Joey Healy

High Rise

$30.00 $25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joey Healy

Elevate bone structure with High Rise. This highly pigmented, ultra creamy highlighter injects a youthful radiance that lasts all day. Apply just below the arch for an instant brow lift or under the eye to camouflage dark shadows. Its wedge wand applicator allows for seamless blending and an effortless glow. This mineral based, paraben-free formula also serves as a durable eyeshadow base. With just a few light dots, highlight the brow bone and give the entire face a subtle and healthy brilliance. A little goes a long way!