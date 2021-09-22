NARS

High-pigment Longwear Eyeliner

100% budge-proof, NARS' High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner is sweat, water, humidity and transfer-resistant, meaning your make up will look just as faultless after each nap/workout/crying-at-sad-movies sesh as it did at the moment of application. Boasting a gorgeous gel-like texture (we're inclined to say it's as smooth as butter, to be honest), the formula deftly glides across lids - sans any snagging or dragging - delivering rich, opaque colour that wears for up to 12 long hours! The sharpenable tip offers unbeatable precision, allowing you to create crisp wings (or precisely-placed smoky smudges, if you wish) and fill waterlines with ease. Utterly irresistible, intensely-pigmented, blendable and available in 13 sumptuous matte and metallic shades, get ready to enter a new, loving, long(wear) relationship.