French Connection

High Neck Sweater In White

$125.00 $49.60

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Product Code 104588499 Brand French Connection have been creating well-designed, fashion-forward collections since 1972, delivering stylish separates, statement dresses and clean-cut tailoring with a unique, classic twist. Bridging the gap between day and evening attire, their signature style now extends to a range of swimwear and accessories including sunglasses, watches and shoes, with some lines exclusive to ASOS.