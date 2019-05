Diane von Furstenberg

High Neck Flare Dress

$568.00

Buy Now Review It

At Diane von Furstenberg

Three slits—two on either side and one along the center front seam—add beautiful movement to this high-neck, sleeveless, floor-length dress. Cut in a lightweight silk with subtle stretch, it features a vibrant print, symmetrically color-blocked in different hues; a hidden zip closure at the back; and an open back at the bodice, with one hook-and-eye closure.