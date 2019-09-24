Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Lord Jones
High Cbd Formula Body Lotion
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A CBD-infused moisturizing lotion with CBD derived exclusively from organically cultivated hemp grown in the USA.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Products Coming To Sephora This Month
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
Clary Collection
Clary "all Purpose" Balm
$21.00
from
Clary Collection
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Limited Edition Dew Drops
$44.00
from
Marc Jacobs Beauty
BUY
Bliss
Ex-glow-sion
$20.00
from
Bliss
BUY
Yes To Blueberries
Daily Repairing Moisturizer
$19.98
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Lord Jones
Lord Jones
High Cbd Formula Bath Salts
$65.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Lord Jones
White Peach Summer Cbd Gumdrops
$50.00
from
Lord Jones
BUY
Lord Jones
Royal Oil-1000 Mg Of Cbd
$100.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Lord Jones
Lord Jones Royal Oil
$100.00
from
Lord Jones
BUY
More from Skin Care
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted