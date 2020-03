Girlfriend Collective

Hi Rise Full Length Legging

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

This is an extra high-rise, compressive legging with flattering seam details. The Hi Rise Full Length Pant is supportive and made from a breathable fabric with a four-way stretch. Girlfriend Collective focuses on humane manufacturing, meticulous design, and sustainable materials. Made using recycled water bottles- 79% RPET and 21% spandex.