Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Off White
Hg Runner Appliquéd Suede And Shell Sneakers
$740.00
$377.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Rubber sole measures approximately 10mm/ 0.5 inches Olive-green and navy suede, off-white shell Lace-up front Made in Italy Small to size. See Size & Fit notes.
Need a few alternatives?
Nike
Air Force 1 '07 Low Premium
$100.00
$84.97
from
Nike
BUY
Tretorn
Rawlins2 Sneaker
$75.00
$39.37
from
Tretorn
BUY
Adidas Originals
Red & Black Ultraboost Sneakers
$180.00
$140.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
New Balance
990 V5 Sneakers
$175.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Off White
Off White
Hg Runner Appliquéd Suede And Shell Sneakers
$740.00
$377.40
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Off White
Checked Stretch-jersey Top
$290.00
$203.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Off White
Commercial Printed Pvc Tote
£185.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Off White
Orange Industrial Belt
£145.00
from
Off White
BUY
More from Sneakers
Nike
Air Max 95 Sneakers
$160.00
$96.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Nike
Odyssey React Flyknit 2
$120.00
$87.97
from
Nike
BUY
Nike
Air Force 1 '07 Low Premium
$100.00
$84.97
from
Nike
BUY
Tretorn
Rawlins2 Sneaker
$75.00
$39.37
from
Tretorn
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted