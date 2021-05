Herschel

Classic Backpack Xl | Mandalorian

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Herschel

Inspired by The Mandalorian™ series, the Star Wars™ Classic X-Large features details inspired by Grogu™ and his floating hover pram. Made with a textured slub material, this backpack features a custom liner, extra triangle clip and a quote label, "Such a large bounty for a small package."