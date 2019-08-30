Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/adinas-jewels-herringbone-chain-necklace/5388635
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Gorjana
5 Disc Choker Necklace
$55.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
PrettyLittleThing
'kourt' Diamante Choker
$15.00
from
PrettyLittleThing
BUY
DETAILS
Pieces of Starr
Open Round Choker
$170.00
from
Les Nouvelles
BUY
DETAILS
Bond Hardware
Plug Necktie Collar
$135.00
from
Bond Hardware
BUY
More from Adina's Jewels
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Bar Ear Cuff
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Evil Eye Bracelet
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Embellished Pearl Huggie Earrings
$88.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Sophie Buhai
Classic Delicate Chain
£266.48
from
Sophie Buhai
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Pendant Triple Necklace
$29.99
from
Mango
BUY
