Aesop

Herbal Deodorant

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

Aesop’s aluminium-free, botanical based Herbal Deodorant Spray has been designed for use by men and women alike. The Herbal Deodorant contains Zinc Ricinoleate as its main ingredient that powerfully neutralises body odour. Combining an energising blend of Rosemary, Sage and Eucalyptus essential oils, the deodorant will keep you fresh, dry and confident throughout the day.