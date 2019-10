Dr Althea

Herb Therapy Velvet Mask (10 Pack)

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

This sheet mask is packed with a blend of natural herbal ingredients that target a range of skin concerns including irritation, acne, pigmentation and dehydration. Highlights include soothing calendula, chamomile and green tea, and brightening and antibacterial ginger root extract. The essence also contains ceramide and hyaluronic acid to moisturize dry skin.