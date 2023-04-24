Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Papier
Herb Garden Foiled Recipe Journal
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Papier
More from Papier
Papier
Herb Garden Foiled Recipe Journal
BUY
$40.00
Papier
Papier
Croissant
BUY
$32.00
Papier
Papier
Wild Botanicals List Notepads
BUY
$18.00
Papier
Papier
Shooting Stars Spiral Notebook
BUY
£18.00
Papier
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted