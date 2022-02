Aur Studio

Henry Hoops In Gold

$355.00

Buy Now Review It

At Maison de Mode

All the pieces from Aur Studio are handcrafted from 90-95 % recycled silver and locally produced in Norway. Handmade earrings in 18 K gold plated 925 silver. Weighs approximately 7 grams each. Sold in pairs. Please note that this piece is made-to-order and will ship within two to three weeks.