Etta Avenue
Hendrix 30” Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
$399.00$264.99
At Wayfair
This seashell-inspired barrel chair adds a touch of texture to your living room decor. It’s made from a solid and engineered wood frame, foam-filled sinuous spring cushions, velvet upholstery, and iron legs. This accent chair features an arched, vertical channel-tufted back, a smooth circular seat, and shiny gold-toned legs. Available in a range of finishes to blend into neutral decor or provide a splash of color, this chair works in traditional, modern, and contemporary spaces alike.