Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Rachel Comey

Helm Houndstooth Belted Trench Coat

$745.00
At Moda Operandi
Rachel Comey's trench coat is crafted from houndstooth wool. Blended with wool and cotton, this style is fitted with flap pockets and a detachable belt to nip in your waist. Wear yours over everything from dresses to light knitwear.
Featured in 1 story
These Designer Fall Picks Are Everything
by Ray Lowe