Hello Fall Soy Wax Candle

The air is starting to get crisp and you fire up the stove. Warm and inviting aromas of cinnamon, apples, and cloves fill the air. You pour yourself a cup of hot cider. Hello, fall! Our natural made in USA soy wax candle is the perfect fall candle - with notes of apple, cider, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves, you'll want to burn this autumn candle year round! SCENT NOTES: Top: hot cider Middle: cinnamon and cloves Base: apple and nutmeg CANDLE INFO: Jar Size:11oz | 7.5oz Net Weight | 3 x 3 x 3.5" Burn Time: 50+ Hours Wax: 100% Natural Soy Blend Made in USA Wick: Cotton (Lead and Zinc Free) 100% American Grown Soy Wax Premium Fragrance Oils Gluten Free, Phthalate Free, Non-Toxic, Cruelty Free Made in the USA | Hand-poured in Pittsburgh, PA > CANDLE CARE: Always Trim Your Wick to 1/4" Before Candle is Lit Each Time to Avoid Any Soot Burn Candle So Wax Pool Reaches the Jar Edge Each Time to Prevent Wax Tunneling Burn Candle No More Than 4 Hours at a Time Keep Candle Away From Fans, Open Windows, Hot Surfaces, Children, Pets Never Leave a Burning Candle Unattended