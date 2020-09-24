United States
Sweet Water
Hello Fall Soy Wax Candle
$24.00
The air is starting to get crisp and you fire up the stove. Warm and inviting aromas of cinnamon, apples, and cloves fill the air. You pour yourself a cup of hot cider. Hello, fall! Our natural made in USA soy wax candle is the perfect fall candle - with notes of apple, cider, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves, you'll want to burn this autumn candle year round! SCENT NOTES: Top: hot cider Middle: cinnamon and cloves Base: apple and nutmeg CANDLE INFO: Jar Size:11oz | 7.5oz Net Weight | 3 x 3 x 3.5" Burn Time: 50+ Hours Wax: 100% Natural Soy Blend Made in USA Wick: Cotton (Lead and Zinc Free) 100% American Grown Soy Wax Premium Fragrance Oils Gluten Free, Phthalate Free, Non-Toxic, Cruelty Free Made in the USA | Hand-poured in Pittsburgh, PA > CANDLE CARE: Always Trim Your Wick to 1/4" Before Candle is Lit Each Time to Avoid Any Soot Burn Candle So Wax Pool Reaches the Jar Edge Each Time to Prevent Wax Tunneling Burn Candle No More Than 4 Hours at a Time Keep Candle Away From Fans, Open Windows, Hot Surfaces, Children, Pets Never Leave a Burning Candle Unattended