Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Dolls Kill
Hella Bay Bobby Pins
$8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dolls Kill
Hella Bay Bobby Pins cuz ya rep those dope West coast vibez. Get hella hyphy with this set of bobby pins that say ‘Hella’ to let ‘em know what’z good.
Featured in 1 story
Statement Barrettes Are The New Graphic Tees
by
aimee simeon
Need a few alternatives?
Sephora Collection
Nylon Paddle Hair Brush
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Mason Pearson
Handy All Boar Brush
$230.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Ibiza
Collection Blonde Extended Cork Round Brush
$43.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Warren-Tricomi
Salon Small Thermal Metal Brush
$25.00
from
Beauty.com
BUY
More from Dolls Kill
Dolls Kill
Hot Bod Stretchy Bodysuit
£17.63
from
Dolls Kill
BUY
Dolls Kill
Khaleesi Costume
$48.00
$14.40
from
Dolls Kill
BUY
Dolls Kill
Pearlescent Pixie Sequin Skirt
£27.30
from
Dolls Kill
BUY
Dolls Kill
Pearlescent Pixie Sequin Top
£27.30
from
Dolls Kill
BUY
More from Tools
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted