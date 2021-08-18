LEATHERWORLDDesigns

Heeled Wooden Clogs

$95.00 $85.50

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

NEW CALF LEATHER CLOGS!!!! MADE FROM NATURAL CALF LEATHER AND NATURAL ALDER WOOD ♥ COLOR: BLACK, WHITE, CAMEL BROWN, BEIGE, DARK BROWN, RED, PURPLE, BLUE, MINT, NAVY, YELLOW Feet is only in contact with the wood and natural leather which is pleasant to the touch and giving comfort feeling. These clogs are also breathable. The feet has does not allergic reaction and does not sweat and wipes. The bottom of the clog's is made from non-slop resistant material which reducing noise when walking. STRONG HIGH QUALITY SOLID CONSTRUCTION AND FASHIONABLE DESIGN!!! They will be used for many years It looks great with your favourite jeans, shorts or with a dress. Perfect for active women who appreciate comfort and simple elegance! GREAT CHOICE FOR EVERYONE WHO WANTS TO KEEP THEIR FEET HEALTHY!!! THERE ARE ALSO AVAILABLE MORE DIFFERENT COLOUR FROM THIS MODEL ON MY OTHER LISTING PLEASE CHECK ALSO OTHER CLOGS IN MY SHOP 100 % CALF LEATHER and ALDER WOOD ♥ Great gift idea!!!! ♥ Keep your feet healthy ♥ Soft and comfortable !!! ♥ Hand made and very good quality SIZES: US: 5 - 10 EUR: 35- 41 UK: 2,5- 7,5 This clogs are: HANDMADE BEST QUALITY 100% NATURAL LEATHER AND WOOD UNIQUE LUXURIOUS NATURAL SHAPE COMFORTABLE SWEDISH DESIGN ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ See more beautiful clogs in my shop! Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions ! THANK YOU FOR VISITING :)