Neosmuck

Heavy Duty Magnetic Hooks

$9.50

Mini-magnetic hooks, compact and lightweight, inlaid with a super-strong force of the latest generation of ‘Magnetic King’ called super permanent magnet, which can be strongly attracted by iron, steel, nickel and other ferromagnetic material.YOU MUST KNOW!-Whether magnetic hooks can hold 0lb, heavier item or even 100lb, your steel is decisive! 1)A thicker SteelThin steel means saturation of flux in the magnetic circuit. Excess magnetic flux is wasted in the air and can't be utilized.2)Thinner painting/no spacerThick painting will give rise to a great leakage of flux,only a small portion of flux from magnetic hooks can be utilized to provide the attractive force.The thicker the painting, the worse the magnetic force!-How to achieve the advertised attractive force 100lbs? 1) 0.16 inches or thicker A3 steel plate. 2) The steel attracted by magnetic hook should be placed horizontally, no tilt.3) No painting or rust covered on the steel. 4) Straight upside down hanging of magnetic hooks.-Straight upside down or sideways hanging?Straight upside down hanging of magnetic hooks is recommended, though hanging method of sideways is used in the most common place.Capacity of sideways hanging of magnetic hook is determined by the friction of the attracted item, it is much smaller than Straight upside down hanging of magnetic hooks. See picture#6 and picture#7. Warning! Please be reasonable when sticking the magnetic hooks to a thin steel with thick and smooth painting at sideways, like Refrigerator,Filing cabinet...etc,because most flux is wasted in air!!!Package includes:4pcs of 100LB Magnetic hooks.Service:If you have any questions about the magnetic hooks, our customer service staff will reply to you within 24 hours.