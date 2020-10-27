Stila

Heaven’s Hue Highlighter

Bouncy-to-the-touch, these unique, radiance-enhancing highlighters are gossamer-light and melt into skin for a barely-there feel. Ultra-fine, light diffusing particles help skin look lit from within with a soft, luminous, natural-looking glow. Available Shades: Opulence: creates a sheer, fresh white pearl opalescence Brilliance: creates a golden, candlelight glow Luminescence: champagne pink with a pearl finish Magnificence: creates a peach, lit from within, warm flush Incandescence: pink/peach with a universal gleam Transcendence: an opalescent pink for a bolder, ethereal glow Kitten: Stila's iconic shimmering nude pink brightens and illuminates Bronze: creates a radiant, sun-kissed glow 0.35 oz. / 10 g