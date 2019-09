Heathyoga

Heathyoga Yoga Pants Extra Soft Leggings With Pockets

£12.95

Buy Now Review It

Ultra-Soft Material: 80% Nylon + 20% Spandex. Heathyoga yoga pants are made of high quality nylon with 4-way stretch technology, ultra-soft and moisture-wicking. Just like the second-layer skin, they provide you with maximum comfort, support and coverage. We demand a lot from these leggings with pockets. We expect them to not only slim fit but also be comfortable wearing them all day.