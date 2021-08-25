Brooklinen

Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set

$279.00 $223.00

So, what exactly is Heathered Cashmere? This lightweight luxury is cozy but breathable so you're never stuffy at night. It features a diagonal weave for a heathered look - plus, it's brushed for superior softness. Our fitted sheets come with a "short" and "long" label so you always get it right the first time. Plus, our pillowcases use Envelope Closures - that means no open ends or frustrating pillow spillage. Add a little luxury to your everyday with our dreamy Heathered Cashmere collection.