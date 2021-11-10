Brooklinen

Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set

$295.00

Why Heathered Cashmere? This lightweight luxury is cozy, brushed for softness, but won’t overheat you down when snuggling. Oeko-Tex® Certified Certified in an independent laboratory against a list of over 350 harmful substances according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, certificate #17.HUS.08214 Hohenstein Pillowcase Envelope Closure Ensure your pillows stay in place in their case with our envelope closures. Short and Long Labels Our fitted sheet long and short-side labels will make laundry day a little easier.