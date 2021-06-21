RENPHO

Heated Foot Massager Machine

$139.99 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

Massage the feet, relax the whole body. Renpho foot massager machine, equipped with rotation ball, rolling stick, heating, offers a deep kneading Shiatsu foot massage. Note this item has no remote control. Not for people who are highly sensitive to squeeze and kneading. Like a professional foot massage. Gifts for women and men. The ergonomic design provides a comprehensive and comfortable massage. 3 kneading and 3 squeeze intensities can be adjusted to personal preference. Please use start from intensity level low and stop using it if you feel uncomfortable. Simple, hygienic, healthy. The touch panel of this foot massager machine is easy to control using your foot. Removable washable cloth in the foot chambers helps keep a clean and healthy environment. A great gift. Fits most people. With its enlarged foot rooms, Renpho foot massager can accommodate most foot sizes, up to men size 12. Everybody needs a daily foot massage. Get it for yourself or your friend using the foot massager 30 minutes daily improves the health of the body. Great and satisfited customer Service. Renpho is well-known for the highest quality products and the best customer service. We offer our customers one year warranty with local U.S.-based customer service team to support your purchase.