Heated Blanket

Warm and Cozy Fast Heating Blanket: The electric blanket throw is made of double-sided luxury flannel that is light and super warm. Built-in hot wire, placed in U-shaped pattern, heat distribution is even. The heating wire has a larger area,it covers your whole body and heats up faster. It can help you against the cold weather. Let you and your family to spend a warm winter. The 10-foot power cord gives you easy access to any nearby outlet, whether you're in your bedroom, couch, or office. 10 Heat Levels &1-12H Timer Setting,3 Hours Auto-off: You can choose from 10 heating levels starting at 68°F and getting as hot as 131°F to satisfy your desired warmth. OKK heated blanket heats up quickly in seconds, providing sustained warmth. The backlit LCD controller is convenient for you to select the required temperature level. This warm heat blanket has 12 timers from 1 to 12 hours, keeping you comfortable, warm and safe while resting on recovery days or having cramps. Better and Safer Heated Blanket: OKK PTC/NTC heating wire of throw blanket provides delicate temperature and body feeling and offers the safety guard of overheating protection. In addition, the electric blanket complies with UL964 standards, providing a protection mechanism while keeping warm. Moreover, our ETL certified heated throw will go into protection mode, and stay at level 4 if the heat is at a high level for more than 3 hours, preventing any burns or overheat from happening. Super Easy to Wash and Take Care: Simple as unplugging the controller and power cord, and tossing the heating blanket into the washing machine. You can hand wash or machine wash by unplugging from the electrical outlet and cooling the blanket for at least 10 minutes before cleaning, then wash at a maximum temperature of 40°C/104°F. For better performance, please wash separately in cold water, low temperature roller drying or air drying. Versatile and Thoughtful Gift: The 72 "x 84" size is very luxurious as well as big enough to wrap the entire body. The blanket can be used for office naps or watching TV on the couch. It's a great household item and perfect for gifts during Christmas or chilly days. The electric heated blanket can also be used as a normal blanket by simply removing the controller. Electric Blankets has 5-year warranty. Any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us and we will respond within 24 hours.